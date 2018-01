Fire crews were called to a garage fire just 12 minutes into the New Year.

The firefighters from Blackpool and Bispham attended Links Road, Blackpool, after being called out to a domestic garage fire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire And Rescue said: "The fire was already out on their arrival and firefighters used a portable fan unit to disperse the smoke."

No one was hurt in the incident and the cause of the fire has not been confirmed.