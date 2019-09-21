Fire crews rescue trapped horse in Blackpool

A horse in a field in Blackpool's South Shore had to freed by firefighters after it got stuck between a fence and a row of conifer trees.

The five year old animal had been running around on the land off School Road when it slipped in behind the trees but then couldn't get free after becoming wedged.

Firefighters were called out to the unusual mission at 6.20pm last night and soon realised they would either have to remove a fence panel or cut down one of the trees.

The nearest crew from South Shore was joined by a team from Fleetwood, which is one of six stations in Lancashire with members who have specialist animal training.

Crew manager Rob Knight, based at Fleetwood, said: "If we'd removed the fencing there could have been an issue with the horses going onto neighbouring land, so we had to cut down the nearest tree using a bow saw.

"It was a lovely chestnut horse but it became quite distressed with everything that was happening.

"Fortunately we'd arranged for a vet to attend and the horse was safely sedated."

