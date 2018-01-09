Find a blue heart for top Freeport treats

To cheer up the people of Fleetwood on Blue Monday - the day thought to be the most depressing day of the year - Freeport (pictured) is planning random acts of kindness.

Blue Monday, this year January 15, has long been thought of in this manner because it’s the end of a long month after the overwhelming celebration of the festive period, everyone is feeling a bit financially stretched with pay day seemingly far off and the weather is never much to write home about.

So to beat the blues, people of Fleetwood should look out for treats, in the form of blue hearts, all over the town. Each one offers a special gift courtesy of the centre – treats include a pampering session at The Body Shop and gift vouchers to spend at the centre.

Also the outlet centre is asking people to nominate anyone they know who is especially deserving of a treat this January, via their Facebook or Twitter page.

Centre Manager, Amanda Daniels, said; “We thought we’d do something to lift the spirits of everyone in Fleetwood.”