Final two Strictly stars are revealed

TV fashion stylist Susannah Constantine and Casualty actor Charles Venn have been added to the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Presenter and writer Constantine is best known for scrutinising people’s style in What Not To Wear with Trinny Woodall.

They also fronted Trinny and Susannah Undress and Undress the Nation.

The 56-year-old has appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show as a style expert and penned a number of fashion advice books with Woodall, as well as a novel that was released last year.

Venn has played nurse Jacob Masters in the hospital drama since 2015.

Prior to that, he played Ray Dixon in EastEnders in 2012 until 2013, and has also had roles in Footballers’ Wives and Dream Team.

Strictly will again come to Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom, on November 17, as revealed by The Gazette yesterday.

Judge Shirley Ballas, 57, said: “The full line up has now been announced and I have to say I think it’s marvellous.

“I think everybody is in for a real treat... this season is definitely one to tune into.”