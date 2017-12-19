Festive pharmacy opening times for Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

A number of pharmacies across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre are open over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

If a pharmacy is not listed below, it may not be open on that particular date.

Some pharmacies occasionally close during their scheduled opening hours - it's worth checking ahead of your visit.

Blackpool Holiday Pharmacy Hours

Christmas Eve

All Pharmacies will be open Christmas Eve, however closing times may vary.

Please contact your local pharmacy for more details.

Christmas Day

Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES. 8am - 9pm

Boxing Day

Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES. 8am - 9pm

Boots UK, 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4TE. 8.30am - 6pm

Lloyds Pharamcy, Sainsbury’s Store, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HY. 9am - 5pm

Morrison’s Pharmacy, Morrison Supermarket, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 2AY. 10am - 4pm

New Year’s Eve

All Pharmacies will be open New Year’s Eve, however closing times may vary.

Please contact your local pharmacy for more details.

New Year’s Day

Whitegate Pharmacy, Whitegate Health Centre, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9ES 8am - 9pm

Lloyds Pharamcy, J Sainsbury Store, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HY 10am - 4pm

Boots UK, 28-38 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4TE 10am - 5pm

Fylde and Wyre Holiday Pharmacy Hours

Christmas Eve

All Pharmacies will be open Christmas Eve, however closing times may vary.

Please contact your local pharmacy for more details.

Christmas Day

Wesham Pharmacy, 22 Station Road, Wesham, PR4 3AD. 10am - 1pm

Tomlinsons Chemist, 11 Market Square, Lytham, FY8 5LW. 11am - 2pm

Boxing Day

Lloyds Pharmacy, St. Andrews Road North, St Annes on Sea, FY8 2JE. 9am - 5pm

Boots, 64-66 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes FY8 5EW 10.30am-4pm

Boots, 39 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1BS. 10am - 4pm

Boots, 3 -5 St. Annes Road West, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 1SB. 10.30am-4.30pm

WM Morrisons Pharmacy, Amounderness Way, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 3TS. 10am - 4pm

ASDA Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6NU. 9am-6pm

New Year’s Eve

All Pharmacies will be open New Year’s Eve, however closing times may vary.

Please contact your local pharmacy for more details.

New Year’s Day

Lloyds pharmacy, St. Andrews Road North, St Annes on Sea, FY8 2JE 9am - 5pm

WM Morrisons Pharmacy, Amounderness Way, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 3TS. 10am - 4pm

ASDA Pharmacy, Dock Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6NU. 10.30am-4.20pm

NHS 111

NHS 111 is a free telephone service available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You should call 111 if you urgently need medical help or information but your situation is not life-threatening.

When you dial 111, you will be directed to the best local services for fast and effective treatment.