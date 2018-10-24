Festival of Remembrance planned for Fleetwood

The ninth Northern Festival of Remembrance at the Marine Hall will see the return of the Band of the King’s Division.

The festival will be narrated by Radio Lancashire’s Sally Naden and features singers Roger Lloyd Jones and Annie Dawson together

with the Capricorn Singers.

There will be special items honouring the centenary of the First World War Armistice.

Following the interval the Drum Head Service of Remembrance will be conducted by Rev Canon John Hall with readings by the High Sheriff of Lancashire, Anthony Attard.

The festival takes place on Tuesday, November 6, at 7.30pm.

Tickets: 01253 887693.