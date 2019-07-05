Festival of live music in Fleetwood all day Saturday - and funds go to Trinity Hospice

Nine bands and a string of solo acoustic performers will take part in a mammoth festival in Fleetwood later today (Saturday).

And it is hoped that Buck Fest, which takes place at the Wyre Light pub on London Street, Fleetwood, can become an annual event.

The late Gary Ramsbottom (left) with brother Paul

It is being staged at the venue from noon to midnight and will raise funds for Trinity Hospice.

As well as being a showcase for Fleetwood and Fylde coast bands and a fundraiser for a good cause, the festival is also a tribute to a popular Fleetwood musician who died nearly 18 months ago.

Gary Ramsbottom would have celebrated his 50th birthday this year but was struck down by cancer.

The festival's main organiser, Elliot Ramsbottom, was Gary's nephew and says the man he called "Uncle Buck" was a profound influence on him.

Gary played guitar for Fleetwood combo Monkberry and was a much-loved character in Fleetwood and among musicians from the area.

Elliot, who comes from a musical family, said: "We've named the festival after him as our tribute.

"We all really miss him and he was one of the influences behind me becoming a musician, along with my dad Paul and Hazel Aspden from the old Fleetwood Music Academy."

Trinity cared for Gary towards the end of his life and helped his family at that time.

Elliot added: "We wanted to repay them for what they did for us."

Headlining the festival will be Elliot's band The Jeps - and it will be something of a reunion for them.

The original line-up of the group will be getting together for the first time in 12 years.

The line-up is:Elliot on lead vocals and bass guitarist, with Paul Roskell on lead guitar (backing vocals), Joel Cheatham on rhythm guitar (backing vocals) and Seamus O' Doherty switching between keyboard and drums and percussion.

Also among the bands performing are: Monkberry (with the latest line-up), The Drones, Iffy Clyro, Dragstar and Bridge the Gap.

Acoustic acts include Johnny Roxx, Paul Roskell and Saf, Fleetwood singer/guitarist John Banks and the combo Milton Street - Elliot's dad Paul Ramsbottom, Paul's brother Steve and their dad Frank Ramsbottom, who first burst onto the town's music scene in the 1960s.

Entry on the door is by £5 donation, but anyone wanting to give more to support Trinity Hospice will be welcome to do so.