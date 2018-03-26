Festival named top fund-raiser after boosting children’s charity

Blackpool’s Livewire Festival has been named fund-raising event of the year by Rock FM’s Cash For Kids appeal.

READ MORE: Entertainment news



Organised by St Annes-based Piper Music Management, the weekend featured the dazzling Will Smith concert at the Tower Festival Headland, as well as the Hitman 80s show and The Jacksons, and raised £4,000 for the cause.

Presenting the award at the Cash For Kids Time To Shine awards, a spokesman said: “Cash for Kids was delighted to be chosen as the charity partner for this amazing event, held in Blackpool last summer.

“It isn’t every day that The Jacksons and Will Smith visit our favourite seaside resort.

“The crowds came in thousands to see the incredible show, produced by the fabulous Piper team. It was a weekend no one will ever forget and raised a staggering £4,000 for disadvantaged children across Lancashire.”

As well as the money raised, Cash For Kids was able to hand out tickets to some of its charity partners, which were passed on to families.