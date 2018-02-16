Ferry hopes remain in spite of setback

The Fleetwood Knott End Ferry
Talks over the future of the Fleetwood to Knott End ferry are continuing, with hopes that a contractor will sign a deal to run the service within the next few days.

Last week a leaked email written by a Wyre Council official revealed a would-be operator had pulled out of signing the contract drawn up following a rescue package aimed at securing the ferry’s future.

But this week Tony Cowell, skipper of the county-owned ferryboat, Wyre Rose, stated on Facebook that sailings would re-start on February 24.

A Wyre spokesman repeated the council’s line from last week saying: “The tender process has not yet concluded.”

Coun Paul Moon, who represents Knott End on Wyre Council, stated: “I feel sure it will all be sorted fairly soon.”