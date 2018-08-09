Fears raised over Preesall homes plan

Proposals to build 39 affordable homes in Over Wyre are being opposed by concerned residents.

The development, earmarked for land south of Rosslyn Avenue, Preesall, will consist of 14 semi-detached dormer bungalows, 13 three bedroom houses, 11 two bedroom houses and one detached dormer bungalow.

The scheme is being proposed by Your Housing Group, MCI Developments Ltd and Ascot Towers Southport Ltd, which has lodged the application for outline planning permission with Wyre Council.

Some 23 people have sent in objections over the application, raising fears over flooding, road issues and the potential disturbance the new homes could bring to a quiet rural neighbourhood.

One objector stated: “My main concern is flooding, the proposed site is frequently waterlogged.”

Another commented: “Rosslyn Avenue cannot handle more cars coming down the already bad road.

“Potholes appear frequently and when repaired, don’t last a year.”

Another raised concerns over the impact on services in the area, stated: “The sewer is sinking, the school and doctors over-subscribed.”

But Lancashire County Council, the education authority for the area, says it does not expect the housing development to increase demand on school places enough for the authority to demand contributions from the developers.

United Utilities says there is adequate capacity within the existing water mains system to accommodate the proposed development without the need for re-enforcement.

MCI Developments says the housing scheme will bring a number of benefits.