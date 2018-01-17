Farewell to stalwart of fishing industry

A Fleetwood man whose role as a ship’s rigger in the town’s fishing industry later came to be of historical interest has died, aged 94.

Ron Crewdson Sr died in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Monday, January 8, after a short illness, following a fall at his home on The Strand, Rossall.

Mr Crewdson was engaged in the fishing industry all his working life and as a ships’ rigger and, apprenticed straight from school, he worked for several local firms.

These included including Great Grimsby Coal, Salt and Tanning Company, Fleetwood Trawlers Supply and Industrial & Maritime Riggers.

With a wide knowledge of the town’s fishing fraternity, Mr Crewdson was able to share his experiences with the public and became a valuable figure in support of Fleetwood’s fishing heritage.

He spoke about the industry on radio and at various events in Fleetwood.

In the Second World War he was seconded to the Royal Navy and stationed at Chatham where his duties included retrieving wreckage of aircraft shot down during the Battle of Britain.

He returned to his rigging trade in Fleetwood shortly before the war ended.

A life-long supporter of Fleetwood Football Club, he was hailed as the club’s oldest fan.

He was also a former committee member of Fleetwood RUFC, Mr Crewdson was also a well-known figure in the Fleetwood & District darts and dominoes leagues where he competed for many years.

Due later this year to have celebrated 50 years in freemasonry, Mr Crewdson was a member of Wyre Lodge (No.7704) where he was Past Provincial Assistant Grand Director of Ceremonies.

He was also a member of the Fleetwood chapter.

He is survived by two children, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Fellow Fleetwood freemason Bob Boal said: “Ron was well known for his droll sense of humour.

“Even when he was in his nineties, he kept his finger on the pulse and was as bright as a button. He was always great servant in Fleetwood and a wonderful fellow to know.”

Bob said there would be a silent tribute to Mr Crewdson at the next meeting of the Fleetwood Chapter in February.

The funeral at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Tuesday January 23, at noon, will be followed by a reception at the Masonic Hall, The Esplanade, Fleetwood.