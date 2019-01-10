Farewell to a popular Fleetwood ambulance man

A popular Fleetwood man whose job saw him helping townsfolk when they were ill has died aged 78.

Stephen Davies spent many years working as a leading ambulance man in Fleetwood and also across Thornton and Cleveleys.

The father-of-two and grandfather was known for his kind manner when he saw people at their most vulnerable.

Stephen, known to many in the town as Steve or even Stevie D, died on Boxing Day at Guy’s Court care home in Fleetwood.

He had been suffering from dementia for some time.

Wife Irene said: “People would often come over to tell him how he’d helped their dad when he had a heart attack or how he helped someone’s grandmother when they were ill and had to go to hospital.

“Sometimes we would even be in a pub or a club in Fleetwood and someone would offer to buy him a drink.

“He was a genuinely kind person, he would do anything to help people, whether it was at work or when he was off.”

The couple came to Fleetwood from their native Manchester in 1961 and soon felt at home in their adopted town.

They had two children, Michele, 55, and Michael, 50.

Steve became interested in taekwon-do and trained under Terry Clarke, eventually gaining his black belt, at fourth dan level.

He regularly attended St Mary’s RC Church, on Lord Street, and would often help out there.

Steve leaves Irene, children Michele and Michael and seven grandchildren - Lee, Jade, Jack and Jemma and Courtney, Tia and Ryan, in addition to his own siblings, John and Angela.

The funeral services takes place at St Mary’s RC Church on Tuesday January 15 at 10.30am, followed by a short ceremony at Fleetwood Cemetery at noon.