Fans of Fleetwood-born Alfie Boe ready for YouTube Marathon

Fans of singing sensation Alfie Boe all around the world are set to raise money for one of his chosen charities by watching a video marathon of his performances.

Alfie’s official fan blog and fan cub, thoughtsofjustafan, has organised an Alfie Boe YouTube Marathon, asking fans to make a donation to Trinity Hospice, where Alfie is Patron, and watch videos of the Fleetwood-born Les Misérables legend online on August 11 and 12.

The event was first held last year as part of the Trinity Get Together and saw people watching videos across the globe. It raised £570.

Thoughtsofjustafan blogger Jane Ireland said: “Alfie Boe fans are generous people and like to support his official charities as much as possible.

“Fans know that Trinity Hospice and Brian House Children’s Hospice are very close to Alfie’s heart, and so whenever there’s an opportunity they fundraise and donate to this worthwhile charity.Last year’s event was so much fun that we’ve decided to do it all again.”

During the YouTube marathon, Jane will be giving away a Trinity hoodie which has been signed by Alfie to a lucky winner selected at random.

Trinity’s head of fundraising, Linzi Warburton, said: “We are looking forward to this year’s marathon weekend.”

Get involved

For details about the Alfie Boe YouTube Marathon visit thoughtsofjustafan on Facebook and click events.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/jane-ireland-thoughtsofjustafan.