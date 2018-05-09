Fans left wowed as Car Share returns after resort screenings

Peter Kay’s return to television for the first time since cancelling his live UK tour with an unscripted episode of Car Share has been roundly praised by viewers.

He introduced the improvised episode of the Bafta-winning sitcom - shown to audiences at Blackpool Opera House last month - with a short video, saying: “Basically what we’ve done is we’ve done something a bit different, what you’re about to watch is Sian (Gibson) and myself doing some improvisation.

"We used to drive around quite a bit and we just wanted to see what would happen if we filmed a whole journey without a script, just making it up, reacting to the radio, chatting and basically seeing what happened.

“So here is the result, I hope you enjoy it.”

The unscripted episode and the upcoming finale have been shown to audiences in Blackpool, with Kay making a rare public appearance at one screening.

The unscripted episode ended with John inviting Kayleigh over to have a takeaway.

A second episode will air at the end of this month.