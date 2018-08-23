Family vows to re-open after smash

A family left devastated after a car smashed into the shopfront of the food business they had opened only three weeks ago have vowed to get back on their feet.

The accident happened at around 10pm on Sunday night, when the Renault Laguna ploughed into the Health Kitchen premises on Poulton Street, Fleetwood.

The smashed-up car is loaded onto a truck in Fleetwood

No one was in the eating establishment at the time, but the car ruptured a gas pipe and caused a temporary emergency, with firefighters and police on the scene and the flat upstairs evacuated.

It left extensive damage to the shop front and destroyed furniture inside.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of failure to give a specimen.

Officers are appealing to the public for any information about the accident.

The family team at the Health Kitchen beforev the accident

The business is run by couple Jack McFarlane and Ellen Pickup, who are both 24, but Jack’s sister, Samantha McFarlane, 27, and their parents Pam and Gary McFarlane, both 50, all work there.

Samantha said: “It all came as a huge shock and we are all gutted.

“There is so much damage and we have no idea how much will cost to sort out.

“No one was in the place at the time but it was lucky there was no one walking past when it happened.

“It has only been open for three weeks.

“The support we have had from people in the town has been amazing.

“Someone has even set up a JustGiving page to help us raise money to cover the costs.

“We would just like to thank them so much.”

The family have vowed that the business will be back up and running as soon as possible.

Samantha added: “We sell a range of healthy food and it is something different for Fleetwood.

“Obviously this is the last thing we need but we are determined to bounce back.”

Lancashire Police believe more than one person was in the car at the time of the accident and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the police, quoting log number 1523 of 19th of August.