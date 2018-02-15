Family treat at Fox’s Biscuits

Following in the footsteps of Willy Wonka, one of the nation’s leading biscuit makers opened the doors of its factory for a family fun day’.

For the first time, Fox’s Biscuits welcomed friends and family of staff to its Wesham-based factory on Saturday.

Arun Chauhan, who has worked at the factory for 30years, is pictured with Tristan Anthony, 11.

Once inside the home of ‘Rocky’ biscuits, visitors were led on a tour through the bakery to see how the sweet treats are made.

Like Charlie Bucket, the children were given a rare insight into the magical world of food production and the young bakers had the opportunity to design and make their very own biscuits.

Matt Lees, site general Manager, said: “Fox’s is a marvellous place to work and we’re very proud of our heritage, our tremendous tasting biscuits and our wonderful colleagues.”

“This is our first family fun day and we wanted to create some fun and inspire the next generation of Fox’s bakers.

“It was a great opportunity for all to enjoy the gorgeous chocolatey smell and everyone got to see what their family members get up to every day.

“The site has recently launched the new Chocolate Rocky Funsize bars, a smaller version of the epic Rocky bar.

“The team have all worked really hard to deliver this exciting new product and it was a fitting way to be able to share that with their family and friends.”