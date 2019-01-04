Family grateful for kindness to mum after fall in Fleetwood

A Cleveleys pensioner was helped by the kindness of strangers after a day out shopping took a nasty turn for the worse.

Ida Ashworth, 87, had travelled into Fleetwood town centre when she had a serious fall and suffered a broken wrist and fractured pelvis.

Suddenly a van driver stopped and helped her into the nearest shop, Mike Sanderson Electricals on Lord Street, and then called an ambulance.

While waiting for it to arrive the shop assistant wrapped her in blankets, found a hot water bottle and made her a cup of tea.

Then the van driver drove three miles up the road to Ida’s street to inform her neighbour about what had happened, so they could tell Ida’s family over in Yorkshire.

Frail Ida, who has two grown-up children, was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and is now convalescing in Clifton Hospital, St Annes, after the accident.

Now her daughter wants to thank those who helped her and say it has affirmed her faith in human nature.

Jan Burg, of Tadcaster, Yorkshire, said: “These days we hear such terrible things we forget that most people are actually kind and thoughtful.

“Our family would like to offer our thanks to the staff of the shop who really went out of their way to help our mum.

“It would also be nice to know who the man was who stopped to help my mum.

“He also rang for his wife and she came and stayed with mum until the ambulance turned up.

“He didn’t have to do that but he thought nothing of it.

“What lovely people there are in Fleetwood.”

Ida spent much of her life in Rochdale but moved with her late husband to Cleveleys around 20 years ago.

Jan said her mum was still at Clifton Hospital but was in good spirits while she recovered from her injuries.