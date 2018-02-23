Falconer’s plea to help find his bird

A professional falconer who uses the predators to scare off gulls has made a desperate plea for help after one of his birds went missing in Fleetwood.

Andrew Higgins has been working with 12 year old peregrine falcon, Skye, since she was young and says he will be devastated if he can’t get her back.

Skye the peregrine falcon has gone missing

Andrew, who is based in Edinburgh, had come down from Scotland to carry out some work for two weeks in Fleetwood, where a client had taken him on to scare away nesting gulls which had become a problem.

But on Tuesday, the final day of the project, Skye went missing at around 9.30am and after a tracker on the bird’s leg indicated she was in Knott End, the signal went dead.

Andrew said: “I’m desperate to get her back. On Tuesday I spent about 36 hours driving up and down between Blackpool and Lancaster trying to find her.

“A colleague set up a Facebook page and I’ve had lots of messages but no luck yet.”

Visit Help Find Skye on Facebook or phone Andrew on 07736195340.