Ex-servicemen paying their respects at town’s war graves

A group of ex-servicemen will be meeting up at Fleetwood Cemetery on Saturday morning to pay their own respects.

They will be there to place Remembrance crosses, made from wood and each with a poppy in the centre, on war graves.

Their tribute follows a similar visit last year.

There are 92 war graves scattered in Fleetwood Cemetery, and the men are determined to call at each one.

One, ex-RAF member Martin Poole, 58, of Fleetwood, said: “It was a very moving and humbling experience last year, especially when an ex-Royal Marine placed the last cross on the grave of fellow Royal Marine Daz Smith, who was killed in Afghanistan.

“This is the least we can do for them, as they were prepared to give their lives.

“Last year there were only five of us, but we will probably have a few more this time and we hope to make this an annual event.”

Martin said the public is welcome to join. meeting at the main gates, in Beach Road, at 11am.