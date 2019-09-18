Ex-crewmates get together to remember Fleetwood's trawling days

Fleetwood’s once-mighty fishing fleet may be a thing of the past but that doesn’t stop old shipmates getting together.

The 16th Fleetwood Fishermen’s Reunion was attended by nearly 150 ex-trawlermen and their close relatives - and they’re already planning the next one.

They came not only from Fleetwood and the Fylde coast but as far afield as Australia and also from Lowestoft to attend the annual bash.

Ex-fisherman George Bisset didn’t want to miss the event and came across from his home in Down Under.

Aside from catching up on old times, there was a buffet and music provided by veteran Fleetwood DJ, Dave Scrivener and Fleetwood Old Boys Band.

This year’s raffle raised around £800, thanks to support from Fleetwood’s fish merchants and other traders in the town.

And on this occasion the money is being used for a new project, a special bench to pay tribute to the town’s lost fishermen.

There are plans to site in on The Esplande.

Coordinating this year’s event were Lois Thompson and Phil Dell, 65, who currently works as an onboard adviser on the Scottish fishing research vessel, Scotia.

Phil said: “It was a great event and I’d just like to thank all the businesses who donated prizes for the raffle and those who even gave us cash.”

John Cowell, Ronny Bruneel, Phil Dell, Stu Warren, Keith Barkworth, John Laird and Paul Southwell enjoy the latest get-together

Ex-trawlermen Jeff Palmer, Jonn Cowell, George Harrison and John Laird catch up at the reunion.