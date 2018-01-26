Stranded seal pup rescued from beach at Cleveleys

A grey seal pup was rescued from the beach at Cleveleys today and taken to a wildlife centre for treatment.

The seal was spotted by a dog walker who raised the alarm.

“We could see the seal was lying on the sand, clearly exhausted with respiratory issues,” said Emily Parr, the Lancashire Wildlife Trust’s assistant marine community engagement officer.

“It was coughing up some mucus, so we were worried about its health because it looked quite thin.

“We contacted British Divers Marine Life Rescue so they could move the poor little thing in a cage.

“The best thing to do in these situations is to leave the seal alone until British Divers or the RSPCA turn up. Getting too close to a seal can be dangerous.

“They do bite and if parents are around it could lead to the pup being abandoned. In this case the best thing to do was move it.”

The pup was taken off to the Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Cheshire to be treated.

If you see a stranded seal pup call British Divers on 01825 765546, keep your distance and keep your dogs away.