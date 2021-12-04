Sea foam engulfs Cleveleys Promenade as Blackpool battered by heavy rain and strong winds

Strong winds again whipped up the surf off the Fylde coast this morning (December 4) creating the soap-like phenomenon.

The foam is a regular sight when the weather gets rough, and is often presumed to be dirt or scum swept up from the seabed.

But the foam is actually created when storm conditions whip up decaying algae in the sea.

Emily Parr, Lancashire Wildlife Trust's Marine Community Engagement Officer, said: "The foam that washes in, particularly when the weather gets stormy, is completely natural.

"It is all to do with the natural materials in the water.

"The sea water has lots of different parts in it and part of that can be algae.

"When the algae starts decaying you get something called ‘algal bloom’. That’s a normal thing. The consistency of the matter increases and that’s what is washing up."

The sea foam also flooded the road near Rossall Promenade

Visit Fylde Coast said the foam has been tested by the Environment Agency and it doesn't contain any synthetic detergents or foaming agents.

"Nothing has changed in the composition of the water,” Emily added.

"It's just the stormy weather that results in it all being churned up to the surface and it’s blowing ashore.

"It happens everywhere, not just in the Irish Sea.

"It’s not at all harmful to animals, marine life or humans.

"It just doesn't look very nice."

In 2019, the foam came under the spotlight of environmental experts in Australia.

Impossible Planet featured footage of the prom becoming engulfed in the foam and examined the cause of the events.

Producer Briege Whitehead said: "We aim to showcase how incredible the planet really is and the people who interact with it.

"All our stories are about encapsulating the heart of these stories with the help of those who are closest to the phenomena and history of the land.

"We want audiences to be left with awe and appreciation for the amazing phenomena and cultures we're fortunate enough to have on Earth."