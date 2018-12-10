Fleetwood Household Waste Recycling Centre to shut for six weeks

One of the main household waste recycling centres on the Fylde coast will close for more than a month after the New Year.

Fleetwood Household Waste Recycling Centre, on Jameson Road, will be closed to the public from Friday January 18 for around six weeks to enable essential drainage repairs and resurfacing work.

Fleetwood Recycling Centre is set for temporary closure

The site, run by Lancashire County Council, will re-open in March.

However, the county council will be advising members of the public of the closure and the alternative sites available to them for managing their waste during this period.

The nearest County Council-run facilities are at Saltcoates Road in Lytham and Tom Benson Way in Preston.

Wyre residents will be able to use the Blackpool Council-operated centre at Bispham for general items, for which no permit is needed, such as old TVs or computers.

But for items for which permits are required, such as inert waste which doesn’t decompose – sand or cement – they will have to use only the centres run by County Hall.

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said: “There will be some short term inconvenience but the work should mean less disruption in the long term as the site will be less prone to drainage problems once it’s done.

That time of year is when our recycling centres are generally quietest, before most people start doing things to their gardens or having a big clear out.”

For details of county council-run sites, visit: https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling/recycling-centres

Last month, it was revealed Fleetwood’s recycling centre had been spared from a new plan to cut back on its opening hours, but seven quieter sites were earmarked for reductions.

County sites facing cutbacks

The proposals to reduce the hours at several centres across the county are part of Lancashire County Council’s bid to save £734,000 next year.

The authority, which was taken over by a Conservative leadership in May last year, is working on a tight budget due to government cutbacks.

Of the seven sites being proposed to close on two weekdays, six are the county’s quietest sites, which receive less than 5,000 tonnes of waste a year - at Longridge, Barnoldswick, Clitheroe, Burscough, Carnforth and Haslingden.

Steve Scott, head of waste management said: “LCC faces significant financial challenges.”