Bin collection days in Wyre over the festive period have been changed, with residents asked to have bins out no later than 7.30am.

Collections due on Monday 24th will be picked up on Saturday 22nd, while those set to be collected on Christmas day picked up on 24th, and those due on Boxing Day will be collected the day after.

Bin collection times in Wyre over festive period

The Thursday 27th collection will be the following day instead, and Friday 28th’s collection will be on Saturday 29th.

Bins will be picked up as normal on New Year’s Eve, but New Year’s Day’s bins will be collected on Wednesday, January 2nd.

That day’s usual collections will be picked up the following day, and Thursday’s bins will be picked up on the Friday – with Friday’s bins picked up on Saturday.

Collections will return to their usual patterns from Monday, January 7.

Christmas trees can be left out from January 7-18, and should also be put out by 7.30am.