Beautiful sunset inspires local photographers

Last night's spectacular sunset in Blackpool has inspired local photographers.

Readers have been sending in their pictures of the sunset, which saw beautiful colours in the sky above Blackpool.

Sunset over Blackpool Pier. Photo: David Kay

One photographer also captured a murmuration of starlings swooping around the Prom.

Lytham photographer Sean sent a beautiful image of the 'Miami vibes' in the Blackpool sky, while Ian McGawley captured the starlings in flight.

David Kay said: "Lovely Sunset at Blackpool North Pier. In my opinion we get some of the best sunsets in the UK."

Sunset and starlings over Blackpool Pier. Photo: David Kay