70 job cuts planned as council forced to slash budget again

Blackpool Council will slash another £5.5m from its budget and axe up to 70 jobs as it is forced to reduce spending for another year.

It means the town has seen around half a billion pounds stripped from its resources in the past six years.

But frontline services will be protected, with libraries, children’s centres and leisure centres unaffected.

The cuts will mainly be met through back office savings and more efficient procurement and commissioning.

Staff will once more be asked to take five days unpaid leave which will save £1m, while £260,000 will be saved by stopping car user allowances.

This year’s budget is less harsh than recent years, with 150 jobs lost and savings of £18.7m made to make ends meet during the current financial year.

However the council is predicting more hardship next year with further cuts of £7.5m in 2019/20.

Council leader Coun Simon Blackburn said: “This year we have tried to protect front line services, as much as we possibly can, by looking at new and creative ways of saving money and generating income.

“However, the difficult reality is the budget proposals may result in a maximum of 50 redundancies with an additional 20 contract posts ending, although we expect the final figure to be lower.

“This is nowhere near as many posts as have been lost in previous years, but that is no consolation to the hard-working staff that will be affected.” He said the council was in a ‘relatively strong financial position’ compared to other authorities because it ‘took difficult decisions early on’ and ‘invested heavily and boldly in the town’.

Cabinet secretary Coun Graham Cain said the council had worked hard to manage the cuts as best it could.

He said: “Half a billion pounds has been taken off the people of Blackpool over the last six years and that’s a staggering amount of money, due to central government.

“We have managed the situation and we are still investing in a new hotel, the Winter Gardens and an Imax cinema.

“And we are still protecting all our libraries and leisure centres, which are still open, and we are also investing in our parks.”

Over recent years the annual cost of children’s social care, totalling around £38m, has triggered over-spending due to the number of youngsters in council care.

At one stage this year the number of looked after children reached 542.

Council chief executive Neil Jack said measures were being taken to get the department’s spending under control.

He said: “We are expecting the numbers of looked after children to come down in the coming year.

“We are a deprived town but we can definitely bring the numbers down safely by working with families and providing support at the right time rather than waiting until there is a crisis.”

Dave Dickinson, branch secretary for Unison at Blackpool Council, said: “Although the £5.5m budget cut is lower than previous years, central government clearly hasn’t listened to local authorities’ requests for improved funding so the council is left to find further savings.

“Jobs will still be lost, workloads will increase further, and it is very likely staff will only be offered a below inflation pay increase of one per cent. This will mean a further reduction in living standards.

“Along with unpaid leave, which is another pay cut, and the government-imposed end to salary sacrifice schemes meaning increased car parking charges for staff, we are particularly disappointed by the decision to end essential car user allowance for all staff.

“I am sure those affected by this proposal will be angry as the allowance is paid to compensate them for wear and tear of their vehicle for use on council business.

“We will be consulting with our members over the next few weeks on our own proposal, which will aim to ensure those who use their vehicle on a daily basis retain the allowance.”

Conservative group leader Coun Tony Williams described further redundancies as ‘sickening’ and said not enough was being done to resolve social problems which put pressure on council spending.

He added: “All these social problems come with costs including the £20m per year we are spending on outside facilities to home the highest number of looked after children of any authority in the UK.

“We continue to spend over £3m per year on consultants and pay for trips to China and the USA without any apparent benefit.

“Our borrowing is totally out of control yet we continue to spend large amounts of grant funded money on follies and white elephants.

“This council continues to moan how badly this government treat them yet in last week’s full council meeting there were projects highlighted that were being funded directly or indirectly by £50m of government grants.”