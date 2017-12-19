Entry open for 2018 Bubble Rush run

The date of Trinity Hospice’s next annual Bubble Rush has been announced.

READ MORE: 2,200 ready for Saturday’s Bubble Rush



The family-friendly fun-run took place for the first time in April this year, when more than 2,000 local people laced up their running shoes and raced through flurries of colourful bubbles.

Now people will be able to take part in the fund-raiser once again at Lawson Showground on April 14, 2018.

People who sign up early for the event can do so at a reduced cost of £12 for adults and £10 for children under 16-years-old.

Last year’s event saw more than 2,000 people of all ages take part to raise more than £50,000 for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Speaking at the time, Linzi Young, head of fundraising, said: “The Bubble Rush has smashed every target we set, and now the focus is on the fun run, which we hope will be just as good.”

People can sign up for next year’s Bubble Rush online at www.trinityhospice.co.uk/events/2018-bubble-rush.