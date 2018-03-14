Enjoy the best kept secret in mod world

Leading faces in the mod revival movement of the late 70s, Secret Affair, are due to perform their hits in Blackpool this summer.

The band, who alongside The Chords, Lambrettas and Merton Parkas, spearheaded a new modernist movement nearly 40 years ago, will perform at the Waterloo Music Bar on June 16.

Formed after the demise of power pop band New Hearts, singer Ian Page and guitarist David Cairns spent the second half of 1978 writing songs that would form the basis of the first two Secret Affair albums.

Those records, Glory Boys and Behind Closed Doors, were top 40 albums.

However, it was in the singles department that the band really made its mark.

Time for Action, Let Your Heart Dance and My World were major hits in 1979 and 1980.

In the wake of the Jam’s late 70s success, new mod bands like Secret Affair were successful live acts, touring throughout the UK.

And following the release of Quadrophenia in 1979, which spawned a full-scale mod revival, scores of new bands inspired by The Who and Small Faces formed all over the country.

However, the band broke-up in 1982, as the New Romanticism and synth pop ruled the airwaves.

The band reformed, briefly, in June 2002, for three gigs, including a headliner at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

They played live again the following year after the release of Time For Action: The Anthology (Sanctuary), a major CD retrospective of hits, rarities and previously unreleased tracks.

In 2006, Page and Cairns attempted to mend their sometimes fractious relationship and started work on a fourth Secret Affair album.

Page and Cairns reformed Secret Affair as a touring band with a new line-up and have been on the road ever since , including a 35th anniversary tour in 2014.

And the band show no signs of slowing down. Ian Page said: “And for as long as people keep coming to our live shows, we will eventually be able to make it.”

Tickets for the Blackpool show are available from the South Shore venue.