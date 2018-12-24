Energy company BES Utilities collect more than 150 gifts in its first ever festive toy appeal

Workers at a Fylde coast energy specialist teamed up to bring some Christmas cheer to families in Blackpool.

Fleetwood-based energy supplier BES Utilities has hosted its first festive toy appeal for Blackpool organisation and community hub @TheGrange.

Pictured are Joel along with director Michelle Davidson, HR director Tania Blench, Rachael Collins, Kerry Murphy, Derrick Crewer-Dalziel and Sara Batey.

The kind-hearted staff at the company’s headquarters at the Fleetwood Town FC stadium have collected more than 150 toys and gifts for people who use the community centre, which launched in Blackpool earlier this year.

BES Utilities head of communications and regulations Joel Chapman, said: “We are proud our team members have donated more than 150 gifts in aid of local charity @TheGrange, which works with disadvantaged families in the area. This is the first time we have run our own toy appeal here at BES and it’s fantastic to see everyone coming together in the true spirit of Christmas, to help those less fortunate.”

@TheGrange is run by Groundwork on behalf of Blackpool Council to offer residents of Grange Park opportunities to learn new skills, meet people and improve their health and wellbeing.