End of an era for historic building?

One of Fleetwood’s most distinctive seafront buildings is facing probable demolition as part of a housing group’s £10m pledge to improve its tenants’ homes in the town.

Residents in 17 flats within the Marine View Apartments block are to be found alternative homes and given a compensation package as Regenda says it is no longer feasible to maintain it to an acceptable standard.

As part of Regenda’s ambitious scheme to improve the quality of accommodation for tenants, the occupants are to be found new homes and the former hotel is likely to be knocked down.

It may then be replaced by a new housing block.

A spokesman for Regenda said: “We have decided it is not economical to refurbish the building and it is in our residents’ best interests to move into new accommodation.

“We are still considering our long term options for Marine View, with demolition and rebuilding being our preferred option.”

The four-story art deco-style premises, on The Esplanade and the corner of Galloway Road, has had a varied history over the years.

For decades it was the Cumberland Hotel, Fleetwood’s third biggest hotel, boasting wonderful sea views.

Then it became a Lancashire County Council home for the elderly for a long period.

In 1994, Lancashire decided conditions at the home were outmoded and that it should be closed.

It was then that Wyre Council made the controversial decision to use it as a hostel for homeless people and local residents started a protest campaign.

The plan never went ahead. Instead, Lancashire sold the building to private enterprise.

Wyre Housing Association took over Wyre Council’s 3,000 properties in March 1996 after a ballot of tenants approved the idea.

It later became a Regenda property in the 2000s.