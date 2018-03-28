Emergency call-out after reports of man 'clinging' to North Pier

An emergency call-out was sparked following reports of a man in the sea "clinging" to North Pier, says the Coastguard.

Fleetwood Coastguard, the police and Blackpool Council's Beach Patrol all attended the scene on Tuesday at around 2.45pm.

The man was successfully brought to safety by the Beach Patrol and Blackpool police.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard Lytham and Blackpool said: "We were called to reports of a male seen entering the water by North Pier, Blackpool.

"Fortunately Blackpool Council's Blackpool Beach Patrol along with Blackpool Police swiftly detained the person."

Nobody is thought to have been seriously injured in the incident.