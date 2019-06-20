Elegant period drama captures feel of Napoleon's France - but was shot in Lytham with costumes from Blackpool

New costume drama Redcoat, currently in production, may be set in Napoleonic-era France but it was shot here on the Fylde coast.

And film director and producer Bradley James, boss of Lyceum Entertainment, says his aim is to set up a film community in and around Blackpool - a mini Hollywood.

Blackpool actor, Paul Eryk Atlas, takes the lead role in the film Redcoat

In total the 27 year old, of Neville Avenue, Cleveleys has now made five short films and has been able to train local people up in the various skills involved in film production.

That includes film student Georgia Bates, who was taken on as a costume assistant for the latest film, which happens to feature some particularly elegant costumes.

The film is a dramatic love story, set against the upheaval of the Napoleonic wars, with the main character being a vulnerable British soldier, played by professional Blackpool actor Paul Eryk Atlas.

The letters he sends to his distant French lover inadvertently plunge both himself and the woman into grave danger, as it emerges that the French are somehow being tipped off.

Georgia Baker, from Blackpool, works the clapperboard and was also costume assistant on the short film, Redcoat

Bradley said: "Since I set up the company, Lyceum Entertainment has been giving local people a range of crew roles on films and helping build their CV and experience.

"One of my aims is to help them get their foot in the door of a very competitive industry.

"We have been filming in Lytham and other parts of the North West and I think people will be amazed at how we have managed to make locations in this area convincingly stand in for parts of France in the early 19th century.

"I would like to thank the people here on the Fylde coast who helped us to make that possible."

Among those lending a hand was the Trust which runs Lytham Hall, whose classic interiors lent a suitably effective backdrop to some of the film scenes.

The costumes were loaned by Blackpool business the Old Time Portrait Studio on Central Pier

Georgia, 21 from Blackpool, who is set to graduate from a BA Design for Film and Television degree course at Nottingham Trent University, has ambitions to work as a production designer on films and TV.

She said: "I've had work experience in the art department on TV shows like Victoria and Gentleman Jack, but on Redcoat I had a more flexible role, including the costume side and it was a great opportunity."

Bradley, who trained at the Westminster Film School in London, says Redcoat, which cost just £1,000 to make, will be released on the Amazon Prime network for people to view it in September.

He also plans to screen it to the public at a Fylde coast location after its release.

He added: "My ultimately aim is to move into feature films."