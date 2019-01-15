What is the Blackpool Opportunity Passport?

The Blackpool Opportunity Passport is split into five categories labelled ‘Keeping healthy’, ‘economic well-being’, ‘enjoy and achieve’, ‘staying safe’, and ‘make a positive contribution’.

It has been around for some years now, headteachers said, and says that, by the age of seven, children should have “had a close relationship with a ‘significant other’”, been shopping and handled real money.

Others include seeing a puppet show or the circus, visiting the library and a park, the beach, a farm, or the zoo, learning how to cross the road safely, and learning to look after or take care or something, amongst other ideas.

By the age of 11, they should have learned how to cook a healthy meal, been shopping with a list and budget, been in a choir or music group, visited a theatre or art gallery, learned simple first aid, planned a special event such as a party, been solely responsible for something, and resolved a conflict.

