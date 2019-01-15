What is the Blackpool Opportunity Passport?

Maricia Doyle and Martyna Chrzanowska, both eight, enjoying Stanley Park last autumn
Maricia Doyle and Martyna Chrzanowska, both eight, enjoying Stanley Park last autumn

The Blackpool Opportunity Passport is split into five categories labelled ‘Keeping healthy’, ‘economic well-being’, ‘enjoy and achieve’, ‘staying safe’, and ‘make a positive contribution’.

It has been around for some years now, headteachers said, and says that, by the age of seven, children should have “had a close relationship with a ‘significant other’”, been shopping and handled real money.

READ MORE:: Schools are being 'overwhelmed' by children with mental health issues - and technology could be to blame
Others include seeing a puppet show or the circus, visiting the library and a park, the beach, a farm, or the zoo, learning how to cross the road safely, and learning to look after or take care or something, amongst other ideas.

READ MORE:: Kite flying, camping, and putting on a play: The 'new' things schools are going to be teaching your children
By the age of 11, they should have learned how to cook a healthy meal, been shopping with a list and budget, been in a choir or music group, visited a theatre or art gallery, learned simple first aid, planned a special event such as a party, been solely responsible for something, and resolved a conflict.

READ MORE:: Have you done these 50 things the National Trust thinks you should have by the age of 12?