School's elf video is a festive hit

When the doors of a Fylde coast school closed just before Christmas, magic happened.

Elves dressed in red and green came out of hidden places and started playing fun games at Flakefleet Primary School in Fleetwood.

And it was all captured on video.

In reality, of course, it was school staff dressed up - and the full video was shown to delighted pupils on the final day of term’s assembly before the Christmas holidays.

The short film, called "School’s Out for Christmas", was also uploaded on the school web site, via YouTube.

It is based on a popular elf toy craze which is proving a big hit this Christmas.

Elves in action at Flakefleet Primary School

Flakefleet, on Northfleet Avenue, has a track record of making the fun videos and headteacher Dave McPartlin said: "We love it, and this latest elf one is our favourite.

"We like do these because it’s a chance to show our humorous side and that we don’t takes ourselves too seriously.

"We work hard all year and so the do the pupils, but this was a chance to let our hair down.

"We had a really good laugh and we did it in our own time, when school day had finished.

"The latest elf video has had more than 60,000 hits."

The cleverly shot video, shot in a high speed like a comedy Benny Hill sketch, shows the elves emerging from cupboards and a stripy red and white tent in school.

They then fly along corridors on chairs with mini-wheels, tie up a member of staff, throw flour over each other, dance around under flashing lights and jump into a bin.

A previous film at the end, based around a Taylor Swift number, was also a huge hit.

The school has a reputation for being a leader in IT and even has its own radio station .

Mr McPartlin added: "A lot of money has been invested here but it’s also about people."