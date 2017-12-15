PRIMARY SCHOOL TABLES 2017: How primary schools in Blackpool and Wyre scored

The results are in – and this is how Blackpool’s primary schools have scored in this year’s league tables.

Year six pupils in the resort are performing better than average according to figures published by Ofsted.

The results – which show how the schools compare in terms of pupil progress by the end of key stage two – back up a warning from Ofsted to headteachers across the country not to blame deprivation for poor standards.

The education watchdog published a list of more than 100 schools that have consistently underperformed for more than a decade, which did not include a single Blackpool school.

And despite having some of the most deprived wards in the country, the resort’s primary school achievement levels are above the national average.

Amanda Spielman, Ofted’s chief inspector, said: “Schools with all ranges of children can and do succeed.”

“Progress is possible and we should all be wary of using the make-up of a school community as an excuse for under-performance.

“I do find myself frustrated with the culture of ‘disadvantage one-upmanship’ that has emerged in some places.”

Blackpool’s primary schools have improved consistently in recent years, and more than 96 per cent of pupils at that level now attend a school rated ‘good’ or better.

And while the resort’s secondary schools still lag behind, as reported in The Gazette yesterday, Blackpool Council has joined teachers in the resort saying they will catch up in time as efforts to improve children’s opportunities from a young age filter up the age ranges.

Coun Kathryn Benson, cabinet member for schools and learning at Blackpool Council, said: “The journey that we are on, collectively across Blackpool is seeing significant successes.

“With 96.9% of Blackpool pupils attending a good or better primary or special school, this will translate into significant improvements in GCSE outcomes over the next few years.

“We have laid the foundations and as we improve the education that our children receive at all stages, we will see results at GCSE level in Blackpool rise.”

The resort was last year named among a group of new ‘opportunity areas’ by the Government. The scheme, welcomed by local teachers, vowed to ensure ‘no child is left behind’ and pledged Government cash to help drive up standards in Blackpool schools.

School League Tables 2017

Data listed below is in the following order: School type / Nnumber of pupils assessed / reading: % of pupils reaching expected standard / Average progress score in reading / writing % of pupils reaching expected standard(teacher assessed) / Average progress score in writing / The percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in maths / Average progress score in maths / % of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths / The school’s ranking (based on the percentage of pupils reaching the expected standard in reading, writing and maths. Ties are broken by number of pupils eligible for the test, and then alphabetically)

Blackpool LEA

Anchorsholme Primary Academy Thornton-Cleveleys ACC 89 72% -2.0 72% -2.3 80% 0.0 62% 20

Baines’ Endowed Primary School & Children’s Centre, A CofE Academy Blackpool ACC 69 78% 1.8 78% 0.6 84% 2.1 71% 12

Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School Blackpool VC 52 63% -0.8 87% 3.3 75% 0.0 58% 24

Blackpool Gateway Academy Blackpool ACC n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Blackpool St John’s Church of England Primary School Blackpool VA 29 90% 6.2 83% 1.8 97% 4.9 79% 2

Blackpool St Nicholas CofE Primary School Blackpool VA 53 87% 4.1 77% 2.0 92% 4.1 74% 7

Boundary Primary School Blackpool CY 42 74% 2.0 83% 4.1 76% 3.1 62% 22

Christ The King Catholic Academy Blackpool ACC 21 81% 3.5 86% 0.3 90% 2.7 81% 1

Claremont Community Primary School Blackpool CY 51 63% -0.1 75% 1.8 75% 2.2 61% 23

Devonshire Primary Academy Blackpool ACC 56 50% -2.2 63% -0.9 50% -1.3 36% 30

Hawes Side Academy Blackpool ACC 88 63% -0.6 80% 2.0 58% -0.8 49% 27

Holy Family Catholic Primary School Blackpool VA 26 77% 1.5 77% 1.0 81% 1.9 69% 16

Kincraig Primary School Blackpool CY 15 93% 3.6 93% 4.5 80% 1.2 73% 10

Langdale Free School Blackpool F 18 28% n/a 44% n/a 33% n/a 17% 31

Layton Primary School Blackpool CY 75 84% 1.5 87% 1.6 97% 5.0 77% 3

Marton Primary Academy and Nursery Blackpool AC 48 58% -1.5 79% 1.0 83% 0.6 48% 28

Mereside Primary School Blackpool CY 24 79% 3.1 83% 1.8 88% 2.5 75% 6

Moor Park Primary School Blackpool CY 48 79% 1.6 85% 0.7 79% 1.0 69% 15

Norbreck Primary Academy Thornton-Cleveleys ACC 85 78% 0.3 84% 1.1 87% 0.1 71% 11

Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School Blackpool VA 30 87% 1.7 73% -1.9 97% 2.7 70% 14

Revoe Learning Academy Blackpool AC 57 58% 3.5 58% 3.8 63% 3.6 46% 29

Roseacre Primary Academy Blackpool ACC 81 68% -1.4 83% 0.9 77% 0.1 62% 21

St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary School Blackpool VA 28 89% 3.8 79% 1.1 89% 1.8 75% 5

St Cuthbert’s Catholic Academy Blackpool AC 26 81% 4.0 81% 1.5 92% 3.5 73% 9

St John Vianney’s Catholic Primary School Blackpool VA 60 78% 1.2 87% 2.6 85% 2.3 73% 8

St Kentigern’s Catholic Primary School Blackpool VA 28 75% 1.2 61% -1.9 82% 1.4 57% 25

St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School Thornton-Cleveleys VA 29 86% 1.8 86% 1.2 93% 1.7 76% 4

Stanley Primary School Blackpool CY 84 75% 1.4 75% 0.7 83% 3.5 64% 18

Thames Primary Academy Blackpool ACC 50 70% 0.5 74% 0.7 76% 0.4 56% 26

Unity Academy Blackpool AC 44 80% 2.8 80% 2.2 70% 0.0 64% 19

Waterloo Primary Academy Blackpool ACC 85 75% 1.9 84% 4.2 79% 4.2 67% 17

Westcliff Primary School Blackpool ACC 28 75% 0.4 86% 3.8 82% 1.1 71% 13

Lancashire LEA

Staining CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School Blackpool VC 33 67% 1.1 70% 1.2 73% 1.1 58% 283

Fleetwood

Charles Saer Community Primary School Fleetwood CY 39 87% 1.2 77% 0.2 74% -0.4 67% 189

Fleetwood Chaucer Community Primary School Fleetwood CY 38 61% -3.6 76% -1.7 74% -3.0 58% 282

Fleetwood Flakefleet Primary School Fleetwood CY 54 48% -2.5 56% -3.2 65% -0.9 44% 381

Larkholme Primary School Fleetwood CY 44 66% -4.4 82% -0.5 80% -1.0 64% 226

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Fleetwood VA 16 94% 4.7 88% 4.1 88% 6.9 88% 25

St Wulstan’s and St Edmund’s Catholic Primary School and Nursery Fleetwood VA 39 64% -1.2 62% -3.0 56% -2.2 46% 375

Shakespeare Primary School Fleetwood CY 55 76% 0.4 78% -0.1 89% -0.8 67% 184

Poulton-le-Fylde

Carleton Green Community Primary School Poulton-le-Fylde CY 43 77% -0.9 81% 0.6 77% -1.6 67% 187

Carleton St Hilda’s CofE Primary School Poulton-le-Fylde VA 30 83% -0.7 83% -0.3 77% -1.0 73% 123

Carter’s Charity Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Preesall Poulton-le-Fylde VC 29 66% -1.0 72% -0.2 69% -0.1 52% 335

Hambleton Primary Academy Poulton-le-Fylde ACC 34 94% 1.1 94% 0.8 97% 0.4 88% 20

Poulton-le-Fylde Carr Head Primary School Poulton-le-Fylde CY 33 70% 0.9 85% 0.3 61% -1.9 55% 313

Poulton-le-Fylde St Chad’s CofE Primary School Poulton-le-Fylde VA 34 85% 1.3 88% 0.5 88% 0.3 82% 57

Poulton-le-Fylde the Breck Primary School Poulton-le-Fylde CY 35 89% 2.5 100% 3.2 100% 4.3 89% 15

St John’s Catholic Primary School, Poulton-le-Fylde Poulton-le-Fylde VA 30 73% -1.0 77% -1.2 87% 2.4 67% 195

Singleton CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School Poulton-le-Fylde VA 14 100% 4.1 86% -0.1 100% 1.8 86% 35

Stalmine Primary School Poulton-le-Fylde CY 15 67% 0.0 60% -1.7 60% -0.7 53% 331

Thornton-Cleveleys

Northfold Community Primary School Thornton-Cleveleys CY 25 72% -0.3 68% 0.0 80% 0.2 68% 180

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Thornton Cleveleys 29 VA 76% 2.3 90% 4.1 90% 4.2 76% 100

Stanah Primary School Thornton-Cleveleys CY 50 72% -2.8 76% -1.7 82% -1.4 62% 244

Thornton Cleveleys Baines Endowed Voluntary Controlled Primary School Thornton-Cleveleys VC 30 90% 0.8 83% 0.6 93% 3.4 83% 47

Thornton Cleveleys Manor Beach Primary School Thornton-Cleveleys CY 26 69% -2.9 65% -2.5 81% -0.9 58% 288

Thornton Cleveleys Royles Brook Primary School Thornton-Cleveleys CY 39 85% 1.7 82% 0.6 85% 1.2 77% 88

Thornton Primary School Thornton-Cleveleys CY 16 44% -3.6 75% -2.1 69% -2.5 31% 438