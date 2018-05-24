Crafting their way to the Carnival

There’s nothing like a carnival day to bring out the creative side.

There’s nothing like a carnival day to bring out the creative side.

And at one Fleetwood school, children are making sure their float entry to Fleetwood Carnival is a show-stopper.

With a topical and important theme of Save Our Seas, St Wulstan’s and St Edmund’s Catholic Primary School pupils have been staying behind after classes for their craft club, to make all the decorations for their float.

They’ve made octopuses, fish out of milk cartons, turtles, starfish, plastic seagulls – all constructed using recyclable materials.

Hayley Crouch, who is leading a team of parent helpers, said she was really proud of the children.

“The children are making everything with help from the parents, they have really taken it on board and are excited.

“We came up with the theme after a discussion and that idea stood out.

“It’s an important theme and fitting too.”

They have made fishing rods, and the float will have waves printed on the sides, it will all have an ocean theme and the children will be dressed as sea creatures with recycled costumes.

Headteacher Helen Sant said: “Preparations for the carnival are in full swing. We have used the children’s recent interest in the state of the seas, especially the plastics problem, to inspire our entry this year.

“We have had a real community feel to our carnival craft club which has been running after school; it has involved children from nursery to year 6 along with dozens of parents, grandparents, our PTA members as well as school staff.

“We are excited to see how our efforts come together and we are really looking forward to donning our costumes on the big day!”

Fleetwood Carnival takes place on Saturday, June 16 along the sea front and town centre.