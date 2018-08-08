Drunken dinner lady left man with broken hip in hit-and-run

A drunken mother-of-four carried out two hit and run crashes leaving a man with a pelvis broken in seven places and bleeding internally from one of the accidents she caused.

Kimberley Morrey was more than twice over the alcohol limit when first she reversed into the man causing him serious injury and knocking down a wall.

She then drove off and smashed into a van telling the driver she would just move her car before exchanging details and then fleeing the accident scene in her Nissan Qashqai.

Morrey, a 32-year-old dinner lady and part-time bar worker, of Leicester Avenue, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol, careless driving and two offences of failing to stop after an accident.

She was sentenced to 10 weeks jail suspended for 18 months, an 18 months community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work for the community, banned from the road for 22 months and told to pay £85 costs with £115 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said paramedics called police after a man was injured when a wall collapsed in Woburn Road after Morrey reversed into it and drove off on May 13 around 8am.

She then hit the side of a van in Dickson Road.

She told the van driver: “Can we hurry this up I’ve just finished work” before driving off without giving him her details.

A breath test showed 72 microgrammes in her body - 35 is the limit.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, told magistrates that her client, who had no previous convictions, had finished work at Blackpool’s Shenanigans bar and was persuaded by her colleagues to go for some drinks and then a party.

Morrey was leaving the party and a man was helping her to reverse out of a driveway when she knocked him and a wall over.

She spoke to him and he said he was fine and told her to go home. She was distracted and after driving off hit the van.

The defence added that Morrey had mental health issues and had been diagnosed with a personality disorder and was very impulsive. She had panicked after both accidents.