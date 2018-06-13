Drifting barge crashes into training lifeboat in Fleetwood

A barge which came away from its mooring near Fleetwood harbour crashed into a training lifeboat, says the coastguard.

The Fleetwood Coastguard Rescue Team and a lifeboat were called out to assist the barge which was drifting dangerously with a crew on board just before midnight on Tuesday, June 12.

Coastguard teams said that barge, which was 120ft long and had a crane attached, had become tangled with items from the bed of the river while it drifted.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: "There was a work crew on board when it started to drift. The boat crashed into a training boat from Fleetwood College which was moored nearby.

"As it drifted its prop became tangled and teams worked to release this. The work crew on board the barge dropped legs attached to the bottom of the barge and managed to secure its position.

"Rescue teams moved a yacht out of the way of the way of the barge to prevent damage.

"Thankfully nobody was injured and the damage to the training lifeboat was minimal."

Rescue teams were called away from the job just after 1am on Wednesday.