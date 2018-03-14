Double treat for ska fans

It’s not yet spring (officially, anyway) but already Preston Guild Hall is planning for Christmas.

And Blackpool’s favourite ska band will be performing alongside a giant of the genre.

Buster Bloodvessel from Bad Manners

Tickets are now on sale for their festive shindig – the Bad Manners & Ska Face Christmas Party – to be held on Friday, December 14, with doors at 7pm.

Following on from last year’s sell-out, they are moving the party upstairs to their larger venue, The Grand Hall.

Ska legends Bad Manners, featuring, of course, the one and only Buster Bloodvessel, will head to Preston once again for the special Christmas Party. They’ll be supported again by Ska Face.

The 10-piece ska band declares itself as being “from Blackpool-on-Sea with a combined age exceeding 450 years, old enough to know better but young enough not to care”.

Tickets for what is becoming a great seasonal tradition are £21.50 from 01772 804444 or at www.prestonguildhall.co.uk.

The Guild Hall also says The Magic of Motown show, originally scheduled for September 14, has been moved to Friday November 2. It celebrates the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder and many more.