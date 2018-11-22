Donate a gift to Mission Christmas CashforKids campaign

People across Lancashire are being asked to donate a gift to a disadvantaged child to help make their Christmas.

Rock FM has launched its Mission Christmas CashforKids campaign, giving children extra gifts over the festive period.

Last year, the appeal generated upwards of £17m in gifts and donations which were distributed to more than 400,000 disadvantaged youngsters across the UK – with more than 16,000 recipients in Lancashire.

With one in four children across the UK living in poverty this December, for many families Christmas is simply a luxury they can’t afford.

For other appeals click here: Methodist Action NW launches Christmas food and toy appeal in Preston and Opportunity to volunteer with Marie Curie in Lancashire this Christmas

and Cotton Court in Preston to launch its Christmas toy appeal for Barnardo's



Janine Marsh from Rock FM’s Breakfast Show, said: “Mission Christmas is a brilliant way for people to act in the true spirit of the season and give a little something to disadvantaged young people who really do deserve it.

“Even one child living in poverty is too many but with thousands in Lancashire in that position Mission Christmas gives everyone the opportunity to make a real difference.

“It’s easy to take part, all you need to do is buy one extra gift before December 18 and hand it in to one of our many collection points. Let’s make 2018’s Mission Christmas our biggest and best ever and bring a little cheer to the children who need it most.”

People can also text ROCK to 70808 to make a £5 donation to the appeal.

Cash for Kids works with thousands of grass-root organisations across the UK who support disadvantaged children. Mission Christmas works closely with social workers, head teachers and the emergency services who will nominate families in crisis to be supported by the appeal.

There are 303 community drop off points across the county.

These include: Wickes, in Chorley and Preston; B&M stores in Preston, Leyland and Chorley; Harveys and Reid; Bensons for Beds; Bensons within Harveys; the railways stations in Kirkham, Chorley and Buckshaw Parkway and NetEDI, in Leyland.

To find a location near you visit: www.planetradio.co.uk/rock-fm/charity/events/mission-christmas-rock/