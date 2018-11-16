Don't waste any more on these money wasters

Congratulations to Mr Paul Siddall for his intelligent observations in his letter Spend money on front line officers” in (Your Say, November 13).

May I go one step further in saying that if the British government had any genuine concern about the lack of funding for the police, they wouldn’t have dreamed up the role of police crime commissioners in the first place.

PCCs aren’t necessary, the positions should be scrapped throughout the whole of the country and all of the funding allocated to frontline policing.

I urge everyone not to vote the next time these money wasters are up for election.

Eliz Molloy

St Andrew’s Road North

St Annes