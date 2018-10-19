Dog walkers in Blackpool: Give yourselves a pat on the back

Congratulations to Laura Gilmour and her friends, who spent quite a lot of time researching, gathering facts and figures from vets, the Kennel Club, RSPCA and other organisations to present to Blackpool Council before the decisions on the proposed PSPO regarding dog restrictions.

Thank You for all for your devotion and effort in making the council see sense.

Thank you to all those people who took part in the protest walks along the promenade - give yourselves a pat on the back!

People power has now made Blackpool once more a dog friendly place for residents and visitors alike.

Jennifer Roberts

Norbeck