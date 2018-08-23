Divorced couple tie knot again!

When Fleetwood couple Dave Poole and Karen McKernan got married it certainly brought some memories back.

The pair had been wed before – to each other.

Registrar Janet Heald officiates at the wedding of her friends, Dave Poole and Karen McKernan, at the Mount Pavilion in Fleetwood.

After their first marriage, they split-up and ended up divorcing.

But the couple, who live close to Fleetwood town centre, decided to tie the knot a second time after falling in love all over again.

And there was only one place they wanted their marriage to be held – the Mount Pavilion, where Dave had proposed the first time back in 1992.

When the Pavilion owner Wyre Council was granted a licence in July to have weddings and civil partnership ceremonies at the venue , the couple became the very first to get married there.

Guests cheer from the Mount balcony as Dave Poole and Karen McKernon enjoy their big day. Pictures: Angela Kershaw Photography

The wedding licence is not the only change at the famous old pavilion, which was built in 1901 and stands atop Fleetwood’s famous Mount hill.

Wyre has recently received a £2m grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund and Big Lottery Fund, which will help restore the building and surrounding gardens to former glory.

Karen, 45, an assistant manager at a Fleetwood-based GP practice, said: “The Mount has always been a special place for is, because that’s where Dave proposed the first time.

“When we heard the pavilion was now licensed for weddings, we knew that was the place to marry.

“It was magical.”

Karen and 46-year-old Dave, a self-employed window cleaner, have a 24-year-old son Lewis, who celebrated his parents renewing their vows by acting as Best Man.

The wedding ceremony was conducted by licensed registrar Janet Heald, who is a close friend of the couple.

Janet Heald, who also works as an events manager for Wyre Council, said: “I have worked with Wyre for nearly six years and it has always been my wish that the council applies for a wedding licence to hold ceremonies in the Mount Pavilion.

“It has amazing views across Morecambe Bay and the Lake District and is perfect for small wedding ceremonies.

“Being able to conduct the first wedding there, especially for my friends, was something I will never forget, it was incredible.”

The pavilion restoration team has even sent layers of paint from the building to be analysed, to ensure the colour is just right.