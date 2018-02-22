Diana’s psychic brings heavenly connections

Former psychic to Princess Diana, Sally Morgan, is heading to the Grand Theatre
She’s been wowing audiences across the country for the past nine years.

And world-renowned psychic, television and theatre star Psychic Sally Morgan is ‘back and better than ever with her phenomenal interactive stage show,’ at the Grand.

Princess Diana

A spokesman said: “Sally’s jaw dropping show has attracted amazed reviews from theatre goers and psychic fans. The messages from beyond come thick and fast. Funny, entertaining, touching, sometimes heart-breaking, often controversial; Kisses to Heaven showcases the phenomenal ability of the nation’s best-loved medium.”

Sally added: “The shows will be psychic dynamite and although they are undoubtedly entertaining, there is also a very serious side, which is to give audience members messages of hope and love from the other side.”

Sally’s emotional sell-out theatre shows were the subject of Sky LIVING’s television series Psychic Sally: On The Road. She read for Princess Diana for more than four years and she has given readings for many celebrities.

Entertaining, sometimes heart-breaking, often controversial, Sally will bring her sense of fun and intrigue in an interactive show to leave audiences gobsmacked.

PSYCHIC SALLY KISSES TO HEAVEN TOUR

Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Tonight, 7.30pm