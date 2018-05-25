Delight at global star’s Hall support

News that Maya Hawke, who starred as the feisty Jo March in the recent BBC TV version of Louisa Alcott’s Little Women, is backing the Lytham open air theatre season has met with a warm response.

Richard Main, the founder of Chapterhouse Theatre Company, which opens the Lytham season on Sunday, June 17 with Laura Turner’s stage adaptation of the novel, said: “We are delighted to have received the support and good wishes of Maya Hawke from the BBC One adaptation of Little Women.”

New Yorker Maya, 19, daughter of Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, responded to a request from outdoor season organiser Julian Wilde to endorse the season.

“Maya’s support for us has caused an explosion of enthusiasm on social media, with lots of wows and and smiley emojis,” said Julian.

“And it’s excellent to have a production of Little Women at the Hall as our opening play to celebrate the 150th anniversary of its publication.”