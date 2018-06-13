Deal is struck over plans for 1,400 homes on the edge of Blackpool

Plans build 1,400 new homes and create a garden village on the edge of Blackpool have been officially signed off.

The moves paves the way for the construction of Lancashire’s first ‘healthy town’.

A new healthy town made up of 1,400 homes, a school and a health centre is planned at Whyndyke Farm

Partners involved in the £200m scheme at Whyndyke Farm, alongside junction 4 of the M55, have now signed agreements which include designating the development as part of NHS England’s Healthy New Towns initiative.

The site straddles land in both Fylde and Blackpool and both councils have now approved section 106 agreements, which outline condition the developers must meet for work to go ahead.

They include providing affordable housing; creating playing fields, allotments and public open spaces; and building a new primary school and a health and community centre.

Nearly £1.3m must be put towards a bus service along with off-site improvements to the road network and pedestrian and cycle routes.

Allan Oldfield

And £244,000 will be spent on links to connect the community with the surrounding area.

Allan Oldfield (pictured below), chairman of the Whyndyke Garden Village Board and Fylde Council chief executive, said: “Whyndyke Garden Village is the first healthy new town in Lancashire. The unique thing about this development is it will be built in a way which makes it easier for people to live a healthier lifestyle.

“Community, health and employment facilities will be located closely together and measures like smart home digital technology will help people to stay fit and well in their home.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to incorporate measures which make a difference to people’s health and wellbeing into the design of a housing development through such an agreement.

“The development will lead to huge health benefits for residents of Whyndyke Garden Village and the wider community for many years to come. We are delighted the deal will deliver a new community that offers a healthy lifestyle for everyone.”

Around 50 acres on the site, which covers 225 acres in total, will be set aside for employment, with manufacturing and distribution companies expected to locate there.

Outline approval for the scheme was granted by Blackpool and Fylde councils in 2015.

The land is owned by a consortium including the Oyston family and the scheme is expected to take around 15 years to construct in phases.

Outline plans include 350 two-bed, 700 three-bed, 280 four-bed and 70 five-bed properties on the northern part of the site, along with a two-form primary school and two neighbourhood centres containing retail space, a health centre, a pub, a café, offices and a takeaway with vehicle access onto Preston New Road and Mythop Road.

The Whyndyke Garden Village Board includes representatives from Fylde Council, Blackpool Council, Lancashire County Council, Lancaster University, Cassidy and Ashton Architects, Blackpool Football Club Community Trust, Progress Housing, YMCA, NHS Fylde and Wyre CCG and Cidari Multi Academy Trust.

‘Healthy town’ explained

The Healthy New Towns programme involves the NHS working with 10 housing developments across England to shape the health of communities and rethink how health and care services can be delivered.