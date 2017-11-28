Deadline extended on frack handout

The shale gas exploration company Cuadrilla has extended the deadline for residents on the Fylde to apply for their share of the benefit fund from the fracking drill site.

Households in the Preston New Road area will have a bit longer to apply for their share of the latest £100,000 Community Benefit payment – until 20 December.

As announced last month, following a consultation with the community, those living within one and a half kilometres of the site are eligible for a payment.

Those households within one kilometre of the centre of the Preston New Road site will each receive about £2,070 and those within 1-1.5 kilometres will receive around £150.

The original date for receiving applications by post was November 29, but in order to enable as many people who are entitled to apply for payments to do so, Cuadrilla has decided to extend the deadline by three weeks.

The fund was set up as part of the agreement when the company was granted its licence to drill up to four wells at the site. £100,000 will be handed to the community for each well drilled.