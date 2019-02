Wyre MP and Minister of State for Economic Crime Ben Wallace took a first hand look at policing in the borough.

He joined officers on patrol along with Coun Alf Clempson, seeing the diverse policing needs Wyre offers due to the geography of the area, from busy towns to remote rural issues.

While in Poulton, they met local policing officer Kev Berry, who is pictured here with Mr Wallace, Coun Clempson and Coun Barry Birch.