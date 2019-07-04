Woman taken to hospital after blaze breaks out at a home in Fleetwood

A woman has been taken to hospital after a blaze broke out at a home in Fleetwood this morning (July 4).
Crews from Bispham were mobilised after a blaze broke out in the first floor of a terraced home in Beach Road, opposite Fleetwood Cemetery, at around 9.30am.
Two engines remain in attendance and firefighters are using hose reels and a positive ventilation fan to bring the fire under control.
Crews are also having to use breathing apparatus whilst they extinguish the fire.
North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) confirmed that a woman has been taken to hospital.
A spokesman for NWAS said: "We were called at 9.28am to a house fire in Beach Road, Fleetwood.
"A female has been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.
"No other casualties have been reported."