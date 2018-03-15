Witness appeal after axe attack on occupied car

Police are seeking witnesses to an incident which saw a car windscreen and side windows smashed with an axe and the driver lucky to escape more serious injury.

Fleetwood Police were called at around 11,15am yesterday (Wednesday) and told that a man was attacking a vehicle on the town’s Venture Road, and that the driver appeared to be still in the car.

Police say the driver of the metallic grey VW Sirocco suffered a cut to his finger.

A 25 year man was held in police custody after being arrested in connection to the incident, on suspicion of criminal damage and assault, but has since been released on bail pending further enquiries until April 12.

Officers believe the driver and the suspect were known to each other.

The police commented: “If you witnessed this incident and can assist with this investigation, you can contact Police on 101 quoting log LC-20180314-0471.”